A Glimpse of Boise Cascade's Earnings Potential

Boise Cascade BCC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boise Cascade will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72.

Boise Cascade bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.22, leading to a 5.4% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.84 2.32 2.76 EPS Actual 1.06 1.78 2.33 2.84 Price Change % -5.0% -8.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade were trading at $83.81 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Boise Cascade

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Boise Cascade.

The consensus rating for Boise Cascade is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $104.33 implies a potential 24.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Herc Holdings, GMS and Xometry, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $139.0, suggesting a potential 65.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GMS, with an average 1-year price target of $101.68, suggesting a potential 21.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Xometry, with an average 1-year price target of $32.6, suggesting a potential 61.1% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Herc Holdings, GMS and Xometry, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boise Cascade Buy -6.62% $260.31M 1.89% Herc Holdings Buy 12.38% $283M -2.14% GMS Neutral -5.61% $416.24M 1.85% Xometry Neutral 23.05% $56.33M -4.83%

Key Takeaway:

Boise Cascade ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into Boise Cascade's Background

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Boise Cascade's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

