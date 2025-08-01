August 1, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

Exploring Icahn Enterprises's Earnings Expectations

Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Investors in Icahn Enterprises are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.98, which was followed by a 2.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Icahn Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.18 0.21 0.19
EPS Actual -0.79 -0.19 0.05 -0.72
Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Icahn Enterprises Share Price Analysis

Shares of Icahn Enterprises were trading at $9.13 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

