Earnings Preview For Vornado Realty

Vornado Realty VNO will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vornado Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Vornado Realty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 3.68% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vornado Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.51 0.51 0.55 EPS Actual 0.63 0.61 0.52 0.57 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 2.0% 13.0%

Performance of Vornado Realty Shares

Shares of Vornado Realty were trading at $38.42 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Vornado Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vornado Realty.

Analysts have provided Vornado Realty with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $41.25, suggesting a potential 7.37% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kilroy Realty, SL Green Realty and BXP, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential 3.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $65.4, suggesting a potential 70.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BXP, with an average 1-year price target of $76.12, suggesting a potential 98.13% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kilroy Realty, SL Green Realty and BXP, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cousins Props Neutral 19.64% $173.17M 0.43% Kilroy Realty Neutral 3.26% $199.26M 1.27% SL Green Realty Neutral 0.86% $118.74M -0.31% BXP Neutral 0.37% $526.07M 1.68%

Key Takeaway:

Vornado Realty ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Vornado Realty Better

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Vornado Realty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vornado Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.78% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.06. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

