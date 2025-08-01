Insights into ZoomInfo Technologies's Upcoming Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies GTM will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ZoomInfo Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.23 0.22 0.23 EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 0.28 0.17 Price Change % -3.0% 23.0% -19.0% -18.0%

Performance of ZoomInfo Technologies Shares

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies were trading at $10.83 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ZoomInfo Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ZoomInfo Technologies.

Analysts have given ZoomInfo Technologies a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $13.0, indicating a potential 20.04% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Grindr, CarGurus and IAC, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Grindr, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 143.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarGurus, with an average 1-year price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential 244.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for IAC, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 324.75% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Grindr, CarGurus and IAC, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ZoomInfo Technologies Buy -1.42% $258.40M 1.60% Grindr Outperform 24.68% $69.40M 28.71% CarGurus Neutral 4.34% $199.71M 8.27% IAC Outperform -8.62% $365.21M -4.21%

Key Takeaway:

ZoomInfo Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering ZoomInfo Technologies: A Closer Look

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ZoomInfo Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

