What to Expect from Coterra Energy's Earnings

Coterra Energy CTRA will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Coterra Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The announcement from Coterra Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coterra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.43 0.34 0.39 EPS Actual 0.80 0.49 0.32 0.37 Price Change % -9.0% -2.0% -5.0% -5.0%

Performance of Coterra Energy Shares

Shares of Coterra Energy were trading at $24.39 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Coterra Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Coterra Energy.

The consensus rating for Coterra Energy is Outperform, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $34.22, there's a potential 40.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Devon Energy, Expand Energy and Antero Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Devon Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $44.55, suggesting a potential 82.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Expand Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $135.09, suggesting a potential 453.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Antero Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential 95.45% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Devon Energy, Expand Energy and Antero Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coterra Energy Outperform 32.87% $903M 3.77% Devon Energy Outperform 23.80% $1.19B 3.40% Expand Energy Outperform 632.80% $1.41B 5.51% Antero Resources Neutral 29.73% $242.66M 2.16%

Key Takeaway:

Coterra Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Coterra Energy is performing well in terms of revenue and profit growth compared to its peers, but its return on equity is lower in comparison.

All You Need to Know About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Coterra Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Coterra Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Coterra Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.