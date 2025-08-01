A Look at Tyson Foods's Upcoming Earnings Report

Tyson Foods TSN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tyson Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits Tyson Foods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tyson Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.88 0.69 0.64 EPS Actual 0.92 1.14 0.92 0.87 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Tyson Foods Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tyson Foods were trading at $52.3 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Tyson Foods

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tyson Foods.

The consensus rating for Tyson Foods is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $62.0, there's a potential 18.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and McCormick & Co, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for McCormick & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $78.67, suggesting a potential 50.42% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and McCormick & Co are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tyson Foods Neutral 0.02% $600M 0.04% McCormick & Co Neutral 0.99% $622.80M 3.17%

Key Takeaway:

Tyson Foods ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Tyson Foods Better

Tyson Foods is a protein-focused food producer, selling raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Chicken and beef are its two largest segments, each composing about one third of US sales. Prepared foods constituted 18% of fiscal 2024 sales and include brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee. However, most of these are in product categories rife with competition where Tyson does not have a massive market share lead. Tyson sells some products overseas, but the international segment accounts for just 4% of total revenue. The company is an active acquirer, with more recent years' purchases focused on international and food-service markets.

Tyson Foods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tyson Foods's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.02% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Tyson Foods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyson Foods's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

To track all earnings releases for Tyson Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.