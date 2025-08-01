What's Next: Palantir Technologies's Earnings Preview

Palantir Technologies PLTR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Palantir Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.11 0.09 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 0.14 0.10 0.09 Price Change % -12.0% 24.0% 23.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Palantir Technologies's Stock

Shares of Palantir Technologies were trading at $158.35 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 529.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Palantir Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Palantir Technologies.

Analysts have given Palantir Technologies a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $123.42, indicating a potential 22.06% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SAP, Salesforce and Intuit, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SAP, with an average 1-year price target of $339.25, suggesting a potential 114.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Salesforce, with an average 1-year price target of $333.94, suggesting a potential 110.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intuit, with an average 1-year price target of $819.5, suggesting a potential 417.52% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for SAP, Salesforce and Intuit, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Palantir Technologies Neutral 39.34% $710.88M 4.11% SAP Outperform 8.90% $6.62B 3.91% Salesforce Outperform 7.62% $7.56B 2.53% Intuit Outperform 15.10% $6.56B 14.81%

Key Takeaway:

Palantir Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Palantir Technologies is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Breaking Down Palantir Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

