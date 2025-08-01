What to Expect from Axon Enterprise's Earnings

Axon Enterprise AXON will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Axon Enterprise to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Anticipation surrounds Axon Enterprise's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 14.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Axon Enterprise's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.40 1.20 1.02 EPS Actual 1.41 2.08 1.45 1.20 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 15.0% 28.999999999999996% 18.0%

Axon Enterprise Share Price Analysis

Shares of Axon Enterprise were trading at $755.49 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 157.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Axon Enterprise

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Axon Enterprise.

Analysts have given Axon Enterprise a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $815.0, indicating a potential 7.88% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of L3Harris Technologies and Howmet Aerospace, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for L3Harris Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $299.0, suggesting a potential 60.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Howmet Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $203.0, suggesting a potential 73.13% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for L3Harris Technologies and Howmet Aerospace are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Axon Enterprise Buy 31.26% $365.74M 3.60% L3Harris Technologies Buy 2.40% $1.33B 2.38% Howmet Aerospace Outperform 6.47% $583M 7.43%

Key Takeaway:

Axon Enterprise ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Breaking Down Axon Enterprise's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Axon Enterprise's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Axon Enterprise's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

To track all earnings releases for Axon Enterprise visit their earnings calendar on our site.

