An Overview of Perella Weinberg's Earnings

Perella Weinberg PWP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Perella Weinberg will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Investors in Perella Weinberg are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perella Weinberg's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.18 0.17 EPS Actual 0.28 0.26 0.34 0.43 Price Change % 2.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0% -2.0%

Tracking Perella Weinberg's Stock Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg were trading at $20.74 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

