Earnings Preview: iRadimed

iRadimed IRMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that iRadimed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds iRadimed's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at iRadimed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.44 0.38 0.36 EPS Actual 0.42 0.44 0.43 0.42 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Tracking iRadimed's Stock Performance

Shares of iRadimed were trading at $58.37 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

