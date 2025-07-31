Examining the Future: AirSculpt Technologies's Earnings Outlook

AirSculpt Technologies AIRS will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AirSculpt Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds AirSculpt Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AirSculpt Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.02 -0.05 0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.08 -0.02 0.09 Price Change % 34.0% -3.0% 21.0% 1.0%

AirSculpt Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies were trading at $6.14 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AirSculpt Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.