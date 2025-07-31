A Peek at Johnson Outdoors's Future Earnings

Johnson Outdoors JOUT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Johnson Outdoors bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 -1.30 -0.98 0.57 EPS Actual 0.22 -1.49 -3.35 0.16 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Johnson Outdoors's Stock

Shares of Johnson Outdoors were trading at $33.21 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

