Xenia Hotels & Resorts's Earnings: A Preview

Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The announcement from Xenia Hotels & Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.38 0.29 0.49 EPS Actual 0.51 0.39 0.25 0.52 Price Change % 6.0% 2.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts were trading at $12.69 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The consensus rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $14.0, there's a potential 10.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pebblebrook Hotel, RLJ Lodging and Diamondrock Hospitality, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pebblebrook Hotel, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 13.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RLJ Lodging, with an average 1-year price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential 34.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Diamondrock Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 33.02% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel, RLJ Lodging and Diamondrock Hospitality are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xenia Hotels & Resorts Outperform 8.01% $78.82M 1.26% Pebblebrook Hotel Neutral 2.63% $119.77M 0.28% RLJ Lodging Neutral 1.14% $83.86M -0.17% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral -0.61% $134.68M 0.60%

Key Takeaway:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Xenia Hotels & Resorts Better

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in premium full-service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels and resorts across the United States. The company owns and pursues hotels in the upscale, upper upscale, and luxury segments that are affiliated with various brands. Its hotels are operated by Marriott, along with Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, Kimpton, Aston, Fairmont, and Loews. The firm's properties are located in various regions across the U.S.: the South Atlantic, West South Central, Pacific, Mountain, and other. Xenia's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The firm's customer groups include transient business, group business, and contract business.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Xenia Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.01% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Xenia Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Xenia Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

