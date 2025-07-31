EchoStar Earnings Preview

EchoStar SATS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that EchoStar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.04.

The market awaits EchoStar's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.80 -0.54 -0.39 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.71 1.23 -0.52 -0.76 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -5.0% -17.0%

Tracking EchoStar's Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar were trading at $32.82 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on EchoStar

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EchoStar.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for EchoStar, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $28.5, suggesting a potential 13.16% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cable One, WideOpenWest and Charter Communications, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cable One, with an average 1-year price target of $222.0, suggesting a potential 576.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for WideOpenWest, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 80.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charter Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $397.0, suggesting a potential 1109.63% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Cable One, WideOpenWest and Charter Communications, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EchoStar Neutral -3.61% $998.05M -1.01% Cable One Neutral -5.86% $280.75M 0.15% WideOpenWest Buy -7.12% $91M -6.87% Charter Communications Neutral 0.59% $6.82B 8.02%

Key Takeaway:

EchoStar is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline in these areas. In terms of Return on Equity, EchoStar is also at the bottom compared to its peers. The Consensus rating for EchoStar is Neutral, aligning with the overall performance of the company.

Get to Know EchoStar Better

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 6 million US satellite customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It launched an internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and serves about 2 million customers on this platform. The firm's focus is now on the wireless market. EchoStar has amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business and serves about 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 850,000 internet customers.

Financial Insights: EchoStar

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining EchoStar's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EchoStar's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EchoStar's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, EchoStar adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

