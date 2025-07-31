A Glimpse of Newell Brands's Earnings Potential

Newell Brands NWL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Newell Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The market awaits Newell Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 8.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Newell Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.14 0.16 0.21 EPS Actual -0.01 0.16 0.16 0.36 Price Change % 8.0% -26.0% 22.0% 41.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands were trading at $5.72 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Newell Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Newell Brands.

With 6 analyst ratings, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $6.92, indicating a potential 20.98% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tri Pointe Homes, Green Brick Partners and Century Communities, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tri Pointe Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 564.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Green Brick Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 1141.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Century Communities, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 1106.29% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Tri Pointe Homes, Green Brick Partners and Century Communities are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Newell Brands Neutral -5.26% $503M -1.36% Tri Pointe Homes Outperform -21.86% $188.47M 1.84% Green Brick Partners Buy 11.24% $155.78M 4.62% Century Communities Buy -3.73% $185.94M 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

Newell Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is an American consumer goods company with a portfolio of brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. The group is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. Its segments are Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The group geographic areas are the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Newell Brands: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Newell Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newell Brands's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, Newell Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Newell Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.