What's Next: Avient's Earnings Preview

Avient AVNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Avient will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78.

The announcement from Avient is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Avient's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.48 0.63 0.72 EPS Actual 0.76 0.49 0.65 0.76 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Performance of Avient Shares

Shares of Avient were trading at $31.73 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Avient

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Avient.

With 2 analyst ratings, Avient has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $41.5, indicating a potential 30.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of H.B. Fuller, Ashland and Perimeter Solutions, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for H.B. Fuller, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 103.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ashland, with an average 1-year price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential 102.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perimeter Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 41.7% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for H.B. Fuller, Ashland and Perimeter Solutions, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Avient Neutral -0.29% $263.20M -0.88% H.B. Fuller Outperform -2.07% $286.38M 2.29% Ashland Buy -3.34% $147M -33.36% Perimeter Solutions Buy 21.99% $28.15M 4.78%

Key Takeaway:

Avient ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive percentage. Overall, Avient's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with room for improvement in revenue and profit metrics.

About Avient

Avient Corp manufactures and sells various chemical and plastic-based products to designers and plastic processors. The firm operates in two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.

Avient: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Avient's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avient's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avient's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avient's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Avient adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Avient visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.