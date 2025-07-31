An Overview of BrightSpring Health's Earnings

BrightSpring Health BTSG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BrightSpring Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds BrightSpring Health's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BrightSpring Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.21 0.17 0.17 EPS Actual 0.19 0.22 0.11 0.10 Price Change % 17.0% 1.0% 15.0% -9.0%

Tracking BrightSpring Health's Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health were trading at $21.31 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on BrightSpring Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BrightSpring Health.

BrightSpring Health has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $26.0, the consensus suggests a potential 22.01% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of RadNet, GeneDx Holdings and Privia Health Gr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RadNet, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 223.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GeneDx Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, suggesting a potential 369.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Privia Health Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 31.39% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for RadNet, GeneDx Holdings and Privia Health Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BrightSpring Health Outperform 25.92% $338.37M 1.77% RadNet Buy 9.19% $17.92M -4.21% GeneDx Holdings Buy 45.63% $70.90M 4.04% Privia Health Gr Outperform 15.62% $45.76M 0.65%

Key Takeaway:

BrightSpring Health ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About BrightSpring Health

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is a home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary pharmacy and provider services to complex patients. Its platform delivers clinical services and pharmacy solutions across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Its segments include Pharmacy Solutions, Provider Services and others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Pharmacy Solutions segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BrightSpring Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BrightSpring Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BrightSpring Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BrightSpring Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BrightSpring Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BrightSpring Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

