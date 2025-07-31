Ingredion Earnings Preview

Ingredion INGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ingredion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78.

The announcement from Ingredion is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.56 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.99% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ingredion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.41 2.56 2.58 2.51 EPS Actual 2.97 2.63 3.05 2.87 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Ingredion Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ingredion were trading at $132.11 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ingredion

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ingredion.

The consensus rating for Ingredion is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $151.0, there's a potential 14.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Darling Ingredients and Bunge Global, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Darling Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 66.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bunge Global, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 35.66% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Darling Ingredients and Bunge Global, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ingredion Neutral -3.67% $466M 5.00% Darling Ingredients Buy 7.31% $311.35M 0.29% Bunge Global Outperform -13.22% $597M 1.96%

Key Takeaway:

Ingredion ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ingredion

Ingredion is an ingredients provider for the food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company processes corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients. The company sells specialty and core ingredients. Specialty ingredients includes starch-based texturizers, natural alternative sweeteners such as stevia, and plant proteins for alternative dairy and snacks. Core ingredients includes sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, and commodity starches, such as those used for sustainable packaging.

Breaking Down Ingredion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Ingredion's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Ingredion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingredion's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Ingredion adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ingredion visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.