Preview: Cinemark Hldgs's Earnings

Cinemark Hldgs CNK will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cinemark Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

Investors in Cinemark Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cinemark Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 0.41 0.56 0.09 EPS Actual -0.32 0.33 1.19 0.32 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% 0.0% 8.0%

Cinemark Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cinemark Hldgs were trading at $27.25 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cinemark Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cinemark Hldgs.

Cinemark Hldgs has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $35.67, the consensus suggests a potential 30.9% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Madison Square Garden, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Madison Square Garden, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 50.46% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Madison Square Garden, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cinemark Holdings Buy -6.65% $355M -8.16% Madison Square Garden Buy 6.20% $103.59M 80.95%

Key Takeaway:

Cinemark Holdings ranks lower in revenue growth compared to its peers. It also lags behind in gross profit margin. Additionally, its return on equity is lower than the peer average. Overall, Cinemark Holdings is positioned towards the bottom among its peers based on these key financial metrics.

Discovering Cinemark Hldgs: A Closer Look

Cinemark Holdings Inc is a geographically diverse operator in the motion picture exhibition industry in the United States. The company generates revenue from filmed entertainment box office receipts and concession sales, with additional revenue from screen advertising, screen rentals, and other revenue streams, such as transactional fees, vendor marketing promotions, studio trailer placements, meeting rentals, and electronic video games located in some of the theatres.

Understanding the Numbers: Cinemark Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cinemark Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cinemark Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cinemark Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cinemark Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cinemark Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 9.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Cinemark Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.