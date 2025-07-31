Earnings Preview: Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable BEP will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brookfield Renewable to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Anticipation surrounds Brookfield Renewable's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.39 -0.26 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.06 -0.32 -0.28 Price Change % -2.0% 6.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Brookfield Renewable Shares

Shares of Brookfield Renewable were trading at $27.05 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.