Earnings Preview For Avantor

Avantor AVTR will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Avantor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The announcement from Avantor is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avantor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.26 0.25 0.23 EPS Actual 0.23 0.27 0.26 0.25 Price Change % -17.0% -12.0% -4.0% 12.0%

Performance of Avantor Shares

Shares of Avantor were trading at $13.8 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Avantor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Avantor.

The consensus rating for Avantor is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $18.0 implies a potential 30.43% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bio-Techne, Charles River and Tempus AI, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $67.75, suggesting a potential 390.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Charles River, with an average 1-year price target of $171.4, suggesting a potential 1142.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tempus AI, with an average 1-year price target of $69.67, suggesting a potential 404.86% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Bio-Techne, Charles River and Tempus AI are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Avantor Outperform -5.86% $534.90M 1.07% Bio-Techne Buy 4.20% $214.56M 1.10% Charles River Buy -2.71% $317.73M 0.77% Tempus AI Neutral 75.38% $155.20M -35.57%

Key Takeaway:

Avantor ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Avantor's Background

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Financial Milestones: Avantor's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avantor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.86% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avantor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Avantor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

