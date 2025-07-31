Uncovering Potential: Oshkosh's Earnings Preview

Oshkosh OSK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Oshkosh to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96.

Anticipation surrounds Oshkosh's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 3.5% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oshkosh's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.04 2.18 2.92 3 EPS Actual 1.92 2.58 2.93 3.34 Price Change % 3.0% 3.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Oshkosh's Stock

Shares of Oshkosh were trading at $125.48 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Oshkosh

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Oshkosh.

Analysts have provided Oshkosh with 12 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $128.75, suggesting a potential 2.61% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Federal Signal, Allison Transmission and Terex, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federal Signal, with an average 1-year price target of $109.17, suggesting a potential 13.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allison Transmission, with an average 1-year price target of $94.8, suggesting a potential 24.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 56.97% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Federal Signal, Allison Transmission and Terex are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oshkosh Buy -9.08% $399.90M 2.68% Federal Signal Neutral 9.16% $130.80M 3.88% Allison Transmission Neutral -2.92% $378M 11.58% Terex Neutral -4.88% $230M 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

Oshkosh ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Oshkosh's Background

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Breaking Down Oshkosh's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Oshkosh's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

