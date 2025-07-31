A Glimpse of Insperity's Earnings Potential

Insperity NSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Insperity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The market awaits Insperity's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insperity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.02 0.02 0.33 0.72 EPS Actual 1.57 0.05 0.39 0.86 Price Change % -3.0% 6.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity were trading at $60.19 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

