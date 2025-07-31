A Peek at CNH Industrial's Future Earnings

CNH Industrial CNH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CNH Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Investors in CNH Industrial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.08% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CNH Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.19 0.28 0.38 EPS Actual 0.1 0.15 0.24 0.38 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -8.0% -5.0%

Performance of CNH Industrial Shares

Shares of CNH Industrial were trading at $12.63 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

