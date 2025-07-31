An Overview of Church & Dwight Co's Earnings

Church & Dwight Co CHD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Church & Dwight Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Anticipation surrounds Church & Dwight Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.77 0.68 0.84 EPS Actual 0.91 0.77 0.79 0.93 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Performance of Church & Dwight Co Shares

Shares of Church & Dwight Co were trading at $95.95 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Church & Dwight Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Church & Dwight Co.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Church & Dwight Co, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $102.0, suggesting a potential 6.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimberly-Clark, Reynolds Consumer Prods and WD-40, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $135.5, suggesting a potential 41.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 76.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for WD-40, with an average 1-year price target of $300.0, suggesting a potential 212.66% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Kimberly-Clark, Reynolds Consumer Prods and WD-40, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Church & Dwight Co Neutral -2.41% $659.60M 4.94% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -6.00% $1.73B 58.42% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral -1.80% $189M 1.45% WD-40 Buy 1.21% $88.11M 8.38%

Key Takeaway:

Church & Dwight Co ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Most recently, the firm announced the addition of Touchland, and its hand santizer business, to its fold. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Church & Dwight Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Church & Dwight Co faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.41% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

