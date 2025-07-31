July 31, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Magna International's Earnings Preview

Magna International MGA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Magna International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Anticipation surrounds Magna International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Magna International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.86 1.52 1.41 1.44
EPS Actual 0.78 1.69 1.28 1.35
Price Change % -6.0% -5.0% 6.0% -6.0%

Performance of Magna International Shares

Shares of Magna International were trading at $40.79 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.02
Growth
54.29
Quality
74.01
Value
93.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
