Earnings Preview: Fortis

Fortis FTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fortis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds Fortis's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 2.53% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fortis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.7 0.57 0.59 0.48
EPS Actual 0.7 0.59 0.62 0.49
Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Fortis's Stock

Shares of Fortis were trading at $49.0 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
