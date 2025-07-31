Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • WeRide WRD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Unilever UL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • BBVA BBVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion. • Wallbox WBX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • ASE Technology Holding Co ASX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. • Shell SHEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $69.20 billion. • Sanofi SNY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $11.53 billion. • Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.31 billion. • argenx ARGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $809.43 million. • ING Groep ING is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion. • Pharming PHAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $75.27 million. • ArcelorMittal MT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $15.54 billion. • Banco De Chile BCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $828.93 million. • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.72 million. • Cohen & Co COHN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Capital Clean Energy CCEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $109.02 million. • Costamare CMRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $210.00 million. • Vulcan Materials VMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion. • Kellanova K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion. • Utz Brands UTZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $360.95 million. • Trinity Indus TRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $583.53 million. • Shake Shack SHAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $354.01 million. • Laureate Education LAUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $515.53 million. • KBR KBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. • Gildan Activewear GIL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $907.41 million. • First Foundation FFWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.64 million. • Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $225.53 million. • Colliers International Gr CIGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. • Comcast CMCSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $29.82 billion. • Cameco CCJ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $630.72 million. • Builders FirstSource BLDR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion. • Belden BDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $655.49 million. • Willis Towers Watson WTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion. • Roblox RBLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. • PG&E PCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion. • PBF Energy PBF is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion. • Oil States International OIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $170.24 million. • Insight Enterprises NSIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion. • Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • KKR KKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. • Idacorp IDA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $500.01 million. • Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. • Exelon EXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion. • EMCOR Group EME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.71 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion. • Cenovus Energy CVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion. • CMS Energy CMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. • City Office REIT CIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.48 million. • Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion. • Biogen BIIB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion. • Autohome ATHM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $242.10 million. • Affiliated Managers Group AMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $507.94 million. • Acadian Asset Management AAMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $117.79 million. • AbbVie ABBV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $15.05 billion. • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. • XPO XPO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. • Vontier VNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $734.49 million. • Upbound Group UPBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion. • S&P Global SPGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion. • Southern SO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion. • Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. • PPL PPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion. • OneWater Marine ONEW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $533.65 million. • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion. • Masco MAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. • Lincoln National LNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion. • ITT ITT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $947.83 million. • International Paper IP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion. • Indivior INDV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $244.41 million. • Canada Goose Holdings GOOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $82.31 million. • DT Midstream DTM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $298.46 million. • BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion. • Peabody Energy BTU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $943.31 million. • BGC Group BGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $768.33 million. • ATI ATI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. • Aptiv APTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion. • APi Group APG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. • Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $188.42 million. • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $660.99 million. • Medical Properties Trust MPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $230.56 million. • Xerox Holdings XRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. • Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $54.86 million. • Xcel Energy XEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion. • WESCO Intl WCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion. • Vericel VCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $64.33 million. • Terex TEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. • Blue Owl Capital OWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $637.55 million. • MGP Ingredients MGPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $138.26 million. • Mastercard MA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion. • Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $287.06 million. • Kimco Realty KIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $525.34 million. • Janus Henderson Group JHG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $620.46 million. • Itron ITRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $609.36 million. • Intercontinental Exchange ICE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion. • Howmet Aerospace HWM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. • Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $147.01 million. • HF Sinclair DINO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion. • CVS Health CVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $94.24 billion. • Carpenter Tech CRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $782.58 million. • Cigna Group CI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.15 per share on revenue of $62.64 billion. • Banco Santander Chile BSAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $757.48 million. • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $83.24 million. • Arrow Electronics ARW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion. • Air Products APD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion. • AMETEK AME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. • AGCO AGCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion. • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $9.36 million. • Xylem XYL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. • Titan Intl TWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $477.28 million. • TC Energy TRP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion. • Teleflex TFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $771.37 million. • Quanta Services PWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion. • Patrick Industries PATK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • Omnicell OMCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $275.85 million. • Compass Pathways CMPS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.26 million. • CSW Industrials CSW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $277.63 million. • RealReal REAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $94.76 million. • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion. • Ferrari RACE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. • Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. • Baxter Intl BAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion. • Distribution Solns Gr DSGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $488.14 million. • Gannett Co GCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $593.13 million. • Balchem BCPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $250.96 million. • Treehouse Foods THS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $788.80 million. • Sequans Communications SQNS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $8.50 million. • CRA Intl CRAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $180.09 million. • InterDigital IDCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $168.30 million. • Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Integra Lifesciences IART is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $395.29 million. • Proto Labs PRLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $127.63 million. • Allegro Microsystems ALGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $198.58 million. • TAL Education TAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $584.35 million. • Stagwell STGW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $696.52 million. • SNDL SNDL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $205.57 million. • Silicom SILC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $14.94 million. • NexPoint Real Estate NREF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $10.81 million. • Millrose Properties MRP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kirby KEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $865.16 million. • Genesis Energy GEL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Myers Indus MYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $220.60 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • American Vanguard AVD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $125.00 million. • Vale VALE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion. • Paramount Glb PARAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion. • Paramount Glb PARA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion. • Ramaco Resources METC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130.64 million. • Douglas Elliman DOUG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Riot Platforms RIOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.13 million. • Ero Copper ERO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $204.09 million. • Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $265.22 million. • Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $649.73 million. • Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.95 million. • Fortune Brands FBIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Enovix ENVX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.39 million. • Cousins Props CUZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $243.16 million. • Coinbase Global COIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. • Clorox CLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. • AXT AXTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $18.75 million. • AptarGroup ATR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $952.56 million. • Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion. • WillScot Holdings WSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $587.26 million. • LendingTree TREE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $269.70 million. • Sun Country Airlines SNCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $255.30 million. • SM Energy SM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $782.14 million. • Park Hotels & Resorts PK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $671.34 million. • Procore Technologies PCOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $311.76 million. • Northern Oil & Gas NOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $525.46 million. • Cloudflare NET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $501.24 million. • Mirion Technologies MIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $215.28 million. • Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $623.81 million. • Matson MATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $809.17 million. • Huntsman HUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Healthcare Realty Trust HR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $295.66 million. • Forrester Res FORR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $109.96 million. • Edison Intl EIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion. • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $492.11 million. • BJ's Restaurants BJRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $363.09 million. • Amazon.com AMZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $162.12 billion. • AES AES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion. • Gerdau GGB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion. • Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr SAMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $30.93 million. • Standex International SXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $214.44 million. • Baytex Energy BTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $683.85 million. • OPKO Health OPK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $165.51 million. • Corcept Therapeutics CORT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $201.27 million. • Credit Acceptance CACC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.83 per share on revenue of $582.67 million. • NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.46 per share on revenue of $27.60 million. • Essential Utilities WTRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $469.70 million. • Workiva WK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $208.94 million. • Companhia Siderurgica SID is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • Rocket Companies RKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion. • MasTec MTZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion. • Lumen Technologies LUMN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. • Leggett & Platt LEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. • First Solar FSLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. • Federated Hermes FHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $424.03 million. • Eastman Chemical EMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion. • Eldorado Gold EGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $404.35 million. • WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ELD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $404.35 million. • CubeSmart CUBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $275.05 million. • Columbia Sportswear COLM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $588.79 million. • Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $612.59 million. • Bloom Energy BE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $379.88 million. • Apple AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $88.94 billion. • Mind Medicine MNMD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Solesence SLSN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Socket Mobile SCKT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Cavco Indus CVCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.51 per share on revenue of $528.38 million. • OFS Capital OFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $10.00 million. • SPX Technologies SPXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $546.86 million. • Reinsurance Gr RGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. • Reddit RDDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $425.76 million. • Universal Display OLED is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $163.00 million. • Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.59 per share on revenue of $957.96 million. • Mercer Intl MERC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $476.68 million. • LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion. • Quaker Houghton KWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $462.82 million. • KLA KLAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.54 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. • iRhythm Technologies IRTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $173.85 million. • Ingersoll Rand IR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion. • Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • Hub Group HUBG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $916.43 million. • Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. • Eversource Energy ES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion. • DXC Technology DXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion. • Casella Waste Systems CWST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $456.16 million. • Camden Prop Trust CPT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $393.82 million. • Cable One CABO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.59 per share on revenue of $380.13 million. • Alexandria Real Estate ARE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $958.57 million. • Ameren AEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • Agree Realty ADC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $173.32 million. • Stryker SYK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. • Savers Value Village SVV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $406.01 million. • Ryan Specialty Hldgs RYAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $835.25 million. • ResMed RMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Roku ROKU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. • Envista Holdings NVST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $640.72 million. • Middlesex Water MSEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $51.61 million. • Clarus CLAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.15 million. • Zynex ZYXI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $27.23 million. • AppFolio APPF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $230.52 million. • Perdoceo Education PRDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $206.92 million. • Weave Communications WEAV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.87 million. • ACCO Brands ACCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $389.81 million. • Huron Consulting Gr HURN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $402.62 million. • Alphatec Holdings ATEC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $178.91 million. • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $124.58 million. • Rogers ROG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $198.25 million. • Bright Horizons Family BFAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $724.08 million. • World Kinect WKC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $9.51 billion. • Shenandoah SHEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $90.17 million. • Natures Sunshine Products NATR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $113.10 million. • Cohu COHU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $106.00 million. • Asure Software ASUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $31.11 million. • GSI Technology GSIT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Hercules Capital HTGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $128.15 million. • Strategy MSTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $112.47 million. • American Homes 4 Rent AMH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $447.23 million. • eXp World Holdings EXPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $687.00 million. • AEye LIDR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Pros Holdings PRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $87.68 million. • Olympic Steel ZEUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $484.40 million. • Select Medical Hldgs SEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. • Rimini Street RMNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.34 million. • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $47.28 million. • Innodata INOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $56.36 million. • ICF International ICFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $481.02 million. • Five9 FIVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $275.14 million. • Exponent EXPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $130.41 million. • Dolby Laboratories DLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $304.61 million. • CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $256.27 million. • Beazer Homes USA BZH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $554.34 million. • Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $170.26 million. • RENN Fund RCG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. 