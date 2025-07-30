July 30, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

A Look at Forrester Res's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Forrester Res FORR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Forrester Res will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Anticipation surrounds Forrester Res's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 4.53% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Forrester Res's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.34 0.34 0.71
EPS Actual 0.11 0.36 0.29 0.68
Price Change % 5.0% -12.0% 7.000000000000001% 4.0%

Tracking Forrester Res's Stock Performance

Shares of Forrester Res were trading at $10.41 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Forrester Res visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FORR Logo
FORRForrester Research Inc
$9.70-6.82%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.27
Growth
26.04
Quality
N/A
Value
35.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved