Uncovering Potential: City Office REIT's Earnings Preview

City Office REIT CIO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that City Office REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.
The market awaits City Office REIT's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at City Office REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.28
|0.27
|0.28
|Price Change %
|-5.0%
|-5.0%
|-1.0%
|-4.0%
Market Performance of City Office REIT's Stock
Shares of City Office REIT were trading at $6.92 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
