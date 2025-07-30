Examining the Future: Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr's Earnings Outlook

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr SAMG will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.28 0.33 0.37 EPS Actual 0.27 0.20 0.26 0.30 Price Change % -10.0% -1.0% -6.0% -6.0%

Tracking Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr were trading at $16.43 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

