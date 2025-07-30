A Glimpse of Upland Software's Earnings Potential

Upland Software UPLD will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Upland Software to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Upland Software bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.17% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Upland Software's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.20 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.23 0.41 0.42 0.19 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% 16.0% 8.0%

Performance of Upland Software Shares

Shares of Upland Software were trading at $2.5 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Upland Software visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.