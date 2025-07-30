Insights into Utz Brands's Upcoming Earnings

Utz Brands UTZ will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Utz Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Utz Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Utz Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 0.20 0.16 EPS Actual 0.16 0.22 0.21 0.19 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Tracking Utz Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands were trading at $14.2 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Utz Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Utz Brands.

Analysts have provided Utz Brands with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $14.83, suggesting a potential 4.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Treehouse Foods, Adecoagro and Vital Farms, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Treehouse Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $22.2, suggesting a potential 56.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Adecoagro, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 33.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Vital Farms, with an average 1-year price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential 229.23% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Treehouse Foods, Adecoagro and Vital Farms, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Utz Brands Neutral 1.60% $118.23M 1.05% Treehouse Foods Neutral -3.50% $115.20M -2.07% Adecoagro Underperform 24.35% $74.06M 1.30% Vital Farms Outperform 9.64% $62.51M 6.06%

Key Takeaway:

Utz Brands ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know Utz Brands Better

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Utz Brands: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Utz Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Utz Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Utz Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.