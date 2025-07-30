Earnings Outlook For Donnelley Financial Solns

Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solns to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

The announcement from Donnelley Financial Solns is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.54, leading to a 5.15% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Donnelley Financial Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.49 0.75 1.40 EPS Actual 1.24 0.40 0.48 1.66 Price Change % 5.0% -5.0% -3.0% -4.0%

Tracking Donnelley Financial Solns's Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solns were trading at $65.01 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Donnelley Financial Solns visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.