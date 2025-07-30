Insights into LendingTree's Upcoming Earnings

LendingTree TREE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LendingTree will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

LendingTree bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 20.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingTree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.53 0.66 0.46 EPS Actual 0.99 1.16 0.80 0.54 Price Change % -20.0% 23.0% -21.0% 2.0%

LendingTree Share Price Analysis

Shares of LendingTree were trading at $47.44 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about LendingTree

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LendingTree.

Analysts have provided LendingTree with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $61.33, suggesting a potential 29.28% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and PRA Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PRA Group, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 51.52% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and PRA Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LendingTree Buy 42.89% $229.82M -11.64% PRA Group Outperform 5.58% $162.14M 0.31%

Key Takeaway:

LendingTree is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with 42.89%, while its peer shows 5.58%. LendingTree is at the bottom for Gross Profit with -$11.64%, while its peer shows 0.31%. LendingTree is at the bottom for Return on Equity with -11.64%, while its peer shows 0.31%.

Get to Know LendingTree Better

LendingTree Inc. is a U.S.-based company that mainly operates an online loan marketplace. The company offers online tools and resources to help consumers find loans or other credit-based products, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and various related products. It provides consumers with direct access to a wide array of lenders. The company has three reportable segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. It generates match fees by connecting consumers with lenders and closing fees from lenders when a transaction is finalized. The company conducts business solely in the United States.

LendingTree's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LendingTree's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingTree's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingTree's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingTree's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LendingTree's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

