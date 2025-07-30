A Glimpse of Sun Country Airlines's Earnings Potential

Sun Country Airlines SNCY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Sun Country Airlines's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 11.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sun Country Airlines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.20 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.72 0.27 0.06 0.06 Price Change % 11.0% -1.0% 10.0% -5.0%

Performance of Sun Country Airlines Shares

Shares of Sun Country Airlines were trading at $12.15 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sun Country Airlines

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sun Country Airlines.

The consensus rating for Sun Country Airlines is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $16.0, there's a potential 31.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegiant Travel, Frontier Group Holdings and JetBlue Airways, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $67.38, suggesting a potential 454.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Frontier Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential 53.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 67.08% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Allegiant Travel, Frontier Group Holdings and JetBlue Airways, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sun Country Airlines Neutral 4.87% $97.28M 6.23% Allegiant Travel Neutral 6.50% $123.71M 2.84% Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 5.43% $13M -7.33% JetBlue Airways Neutral -3.12% $229M -8.18%

Key Takeaway:

Sun Country Airlines ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity.

Delving into Sun Country Airlines's Background

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc operates low-cost air carriers. The business has two operating segments: Passenger and Cargo. The passenger segment has two internal passenger groups Scheduled service and Charter. The Cargo segment provides air cargo services. The majority of the revenue is from the passenger segment.

Sun Country Airlines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sun Country Airlines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.87% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sun Country Airlines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Country Airlines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Country Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

To track all earnings releases for Sun Country Airlines visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.