Oil States International's Earnings Outlook

Oil States International OIS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oil States International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Oil States International bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.23% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Oil States International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual 0.06 0.09 0.04 0.07 Price Change % 0.0% -12.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Tracking Oil States International's Stock Performance

Shares of Oil States International were trading at $5.81 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oil States International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Oil States International.

The consensus rating for Oil States International is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, there's a potential 5.34% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ranger Energy Services, Natural Gas Services Gr and Tetra Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ranger Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 123.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Natural Gas Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 467.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tetra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 13.94% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ranger Energy Services, Natural Gas Services Gr and Tetra Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oil States International Neutral -4.38% $25.24M 0.45% Ranger Energy Services Neutral 3.99% $9.20M 2.66% Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 12.13% $15.62M 1.88% Tetra Technologies Buy 4.09% $42.91M 1.54%

Key Takeaway:

Oil States International is positioned in the middle among its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth compared to its peers. In gross profit, it is at the bottom among the group. However, it is in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Oil States International

Oil States International Inc is a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial and military sectors. Manufactured products include engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. The company sells its products and services to national oil and natural gas companies, oil and natural gas companies, onshore and offshore drilling companies and other oilfield services, defense and industrial companies. The company operates through three business segments, Offshore Manufactured Products, Completion and Production Services and Downhole Technologies. It gains maximum revenue from Offshore Manufactured Products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oil States International

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oil States International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oil States International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oil States International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Oil States International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

