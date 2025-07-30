What's Next: Acadian Asset Management's Earnings Preview

Acadian Asset Management AAMI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Acadian Asset Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Acadian Asset Management bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acadian Asset Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.94 0.48 0.41 EPS Actual 0.54 1.30 0.59 0.45 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Acadian Asset Management were trading at $39.75 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Acadian Asset Management

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Acadian Asset Management.

Analysts have provided Acadian Asset Management with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $30.33, suggesting a potential 23.7% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of P10 and Virtus Inv, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for P10, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 58.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Virtus Inv, with an average 1-year price target of $186.75, suggesting a potential 369.81% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for P10 and Virtus Inv, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acadian Asset Management Neutral 13.43% $58.40M 96.40% P10 Outperform 2.35% $30.59M 1.33% Virtus Inv Underperform -3.39% $107.76M 4.73%

Key Takeaway:

Acadian Asset Management ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a holding company that operates a systematic investment management business through its subsidiary, that offers institutional investors across the globe access to a diversified array of systematic investment strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

Breaking Down Acadian Asset Management's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Acadian Asset Management's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Acadian Asset Management's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadian Asset Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 96.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadian Asset Management's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Acadian Asset Management visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.