A Look Ahead: KBR's Earnings Forecast

KBR KBR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect KBR to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

The market awaits KBR's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KBR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.82 0.84 0.79 EPS Actual 0.98 0.91 0.84 0.83 Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% -0.0% 0.0%

KBR Share Price Analysis

Shares of KBR were trading at $46.58 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on KBR

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on KBR.

KBR has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $57.33, the consensus suggests a potential 23.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amentum Holdings, Science Applications Intl and Parsons, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 44.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Science Applications Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $117.57, suggesting a potential 152.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Parsons, with an average 1-year price target of $81.2, suggesting a potential 74.32% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Amentum Holdings, Science Applications Intl and Parsons, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KBR Neutral 13.04% $298M 8.08% Amentum Holdings Neutral 70.21% $367M 0.09% Science Applications Intl Neutral 1.62% $209M 4.41% Parsons Buy 1.22% $353.98M 2.72%

Key Takeaway:

KBR ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. KBR's return on equity is higher than two peers but lower than one. Overall, KBR is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know KBR Better

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is a global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: mission technology solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

KBR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: KBR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: KBR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

