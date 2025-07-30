July 30, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Cullen/Frost Bankers's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30.

Anticipation surrounds Cullen/Frost Bankers's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 4.06% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.07
EPS Actual 2.30 2.36 2.24 2.21
Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers Shares

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers were trading at $135.06 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cullen/Frost Bankers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CFR Logo
CFRCullen/Frost Bankers Inc
$135.440.28%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.96
Growth
75.35
Quality
49.52
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved