Uncovering Potential: Belden's Earnings Preview

Belden BDC will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Belden to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74.

The announcement from Belden is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Belden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.69 1.61 1.37 EPS Actual 1.60 1.92 1.70 1.51 Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Belden Shares

Shares of Belden were trading at $130.49 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Belden

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Belden.

The consensus rating for Belden is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $125.0 implies a potential 4.21% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Littelfuse, Knowles and Bel Fuse, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Littelfuse, with an average 1-year price target of $234.5, suggesting a potential 79.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Knowles, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 83.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bel Fuse, with an average 1-year price target of $113.25, suggesting a potential 13.21% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Littelfuse, Knowles and Bel Fuse, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Belden Buy 16.65% $245.84M 4.13% Littelfuse Neutral 3.53% $207.26M 1.79% Knowles Buy 10.36% $53.30M 1.04% Bel Fuse Outperform 10.55% $58.82M 7.66%

Key Takeaway:

Belden ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Belden is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Belden: A Closer Look

Belden designs, manufactures, and markets advanced networking, connectivity, and cable solutions for industrial automation, smart buildings, and broadcast markets. Their portfolio includes cables, connectors, and networking equipment, enabling secure, reliable data transmission for applications in data centers, healthcare, education, hospitality, and more.

Belden: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Belden displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Belden's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Belden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Belden's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Belden's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

