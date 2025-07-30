Insights Ahead: Park Hotels & Resorts's Quarterly Earnings

Park Hotels & Resorts PK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Park Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Park Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.40 0.49 0.63 EPS Actual 0.46 0.39 0.49 0.65 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts were trading at $11.01 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Park Hotels & Resorts.

With 4 analyst ratings, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $11.25, indicating a potential 2.18% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sunstone Hotel Invts, Diamondrock Hospitality and Apple Hospitality REIT, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sunstone Hotel Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential 14.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Diamondrock Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 22.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Apple Hospitality REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 8.99% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sunstone Hotel Invts, Diamondrock Hospitality and Apple Hospitality REIT, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Park Hotels & Resorts Neutral -1.41% $169M -1.60% Sunstone Hotel Invts Outperform 7.78% $107.23M 0.07% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral -0.61% $134.68M 0.60% Apple Hospitality REIT Neutral -0.55% $104.47M 0.96%

Key Takeaway:

Park Hotels & Resorts ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Park Hotels & Resorts Better

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels, with 22,711 rooms across 37 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

A Deep Dive into Park Hotels & Resorts's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, Park Hotels & Resorts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Park Hotels & Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.