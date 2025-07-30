What to Expect from Northern Oil & Gas's Earnings

Northern Oil & Gas NOG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Northern Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Investors in Northern Oil & Gas are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.29, leading to a 1.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Northern Oil & Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.08 1.2 1.25 EPS Actual 1.33 1.11 1.4 1.46 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 12.0% 6.0%

Tracking Northern Oil & Gas's Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas were trading at $29.5 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Northern Oil & Gas

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Northern Oil & Gas.

Analysts have given Northern Oil & Gas a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $33.25, indicating a potential 12.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Civitas Resources, Gulfport Energy and Black Stone Minerals, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Civitas Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $42.88, suggesting a potential 45.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gulfport Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $230.0, suggesting a potential 679.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Black Stone Minerals, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 52.54% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Civitas Resources, Gulfport Energy and Black Stone Minerals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Northern Oil & Gas Neutral 8.50% $224.54M 5.89% Civitas Resources Neutral -10.24% $472M 2.79% Gulfport Energy Buy 44.31% $257.68M -0.08% Black Stone Minerals Neutral -1.31% $93.78M 0.78%

Key Takeaway:

Northern Oil & Gas ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Middle for Return on Equity among peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), the Uinta Basin, and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Oil & Gas's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Northern Oil & Gas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

