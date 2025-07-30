A Preview Of Matson's Earnings

Matson MATX will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Matson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24.

The announcement from Matson is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 15.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.27 3.2 4.74 3 EPS Actual 2.18 3.8 5.89 3.31 Price Change % -15.0% 2.0% 16.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Matson's Stock

Shares of Matson were trading at $107.44 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

