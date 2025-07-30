A Preview Of Healthcare Realty Trust's Earnings

Healthcare Realty Trust HR will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Healthcare Realty Trust is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.28% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Healthcare Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.39 0.38 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Healthcare Realty Trust's Stock

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust were trading at $15.84 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Healthcare Realty Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Healthcare Realty Trust.

Analysts have provided Healthcare Realty Trust with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $16.0, suggesting a potential 1.01% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CareTrust REIT, American Healthcare REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CareTrust REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 102.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Healthcare REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $41.2, suggesting a potential 160.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sabra Health Care REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 23.11% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CareTrust REIT, American Healthcare REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Healthcare Realty Trust Neutral -8.52% $184.01M -0.88% CareTrust REIT Outperform 33.91% $69.48M 2.25% American Healthcare REIT Outperform 8.22% $108.18M -0.30% Sabra Health Care REIT Neutral 10.07% $123.61M 1.48%

Key Takeaway:

Healthcare Realty Trust ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, the company's performance is weaker compared to its peers in the healthcare real estate sector.

Unveiling the Story Behind Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Healthcare Realty Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

