Insights Ahead: Banco De Chile's Quarterly Earnings

Banco De Chile BCH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Banco De Chile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

Anticipation surrounds Banco De Chile's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.89% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Banco De Chile's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.62 0.64 0.65 EPS Actual 0.60 0.59 0.64 0.68 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Banco De Chile's Stock Performance

Shares of Banco De Chile were trading at $28.17 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banco De Chile visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.