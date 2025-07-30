What to Expect from Omega Healthcare Invts's Earnings

Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Omega Healthcare Invts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Anticipation surrounds Omega Healthcare Invts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.73% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Omega Healthcare Invts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.73 0.71 0.68 EPS Actual 0.75 0.74 0.74 0.71 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Performance of Omega Healthcare Invts Shares

Shares of Omega Healthcare Invts were trading at $39.11 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Omega Healthcare Invts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Omega Healthcare Invts.

The consensus rating for Omega Healthcare Invts is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $39.5, there's a potential 1.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthpeak Properties, Alexandria Real Estate and American Healthcare REIT, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential 48.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $96.5, suggesting a potential 146.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Healthcare REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $41.2, suggesting a potential 5.34% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Healthpeak Properties, Alexandria Real Estate and American Healthcare REIT, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 13.76% $273.47M 2.35% Healthpeak Properties Neutral -0.17% $418.17M 0.39% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -2.37% $512.85M -0.63% American Healthcare REIT Outperform 8.22% $108.18M -0.30%

Key Takeaway:

Omega Healthcare Invts ranks in the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Omega Healthcare Invts Better

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Omega Healthcare Invts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Omega Healthcare Invts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Omega Healthcare Invts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Omega Healthcare Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

