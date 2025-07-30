A Look at Builders FirstSource's Upcoming Earnings Report

Builders FirstSource BLDR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Builders FirstSource will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33.

Builders FirstSource bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 1.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Builders FirstSource's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.37 2.13 2.98 3.03 EPS Actual 1.51 2.31 3.07 3.50 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Builders FirstSource Share Price Analysis

Shares of Builders FirstSource were trading at $133.42 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Builders FirstSource

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Builders FirstSource.

Analysts have given Builders FirstSource a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $139.7, indicating a potential 4.71% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegion, Owens-Corning and Carlisle Companies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegion, with an average 1-year price target of $162.44, suggesting a potential 21.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Owens-Corning, with an average 1-year price target of $174.86, suggesting a potential 31.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carlisle Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $500.0, suggesting a potential 274.76% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Allegion, Owens-Corning and Carlisle Companies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Builders FirstSource Outperform -6.01% $1.12B 2.22% Allegion Neutral 5.84% $466.50M 9.41% Owens-Corning Outperform 25.43% $725M -1.87% Carlisle Companies Outperform -0.06% $385.70M 6.18%

Key Takeaway:

Builders FirstSource is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, it is at the bottom. The Consensus rating for Builders FirstSource is Outperform.

Unveiling the Story Behind Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Understanding the Numbers: Builders FirstSource's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Builders FirstSource faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.01% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Builders FirstSource visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.