Insights Ahead: Procore Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Procore Technologies PCOR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Procore Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in Procore Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 2.59% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Procore Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.11 0.22 0.25 EPS Actual 0.23 0.01 0.24 0.39 Price Change % 3.0% 17.0% 5.0% -16.0%

Tracking Procore Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies were trading at $76.3 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Procore Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Procore Technologies.

Procore Technologies has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $79.25, the consensus suggests a potential 3.87% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ServiceTitan, SailPoint and Pegasystems, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceTitan, with an average 1-year price target of $126.86, suggesting a potential 66.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SailPoint, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 67.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pegasystems, with an average 1-year price target of $80.3, suggesting a potential 5.24% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ServiceTitan, SailPoint and Pegasystems are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Procore Technologies Neutral 15.29% $245.71M -2.67% ServiceTitan Buy 26.63% $148.40M -3.19% SailPoint Outperform 22.81% $127.66M -35.50% Pegasystems Buy 9.50% $274.94M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

Procore Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Procore Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procore Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.29% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Procore Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Procore Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.