A Look at EMCOR Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

EMCOR Group EME will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate EMCOR Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.71.

EMCOR Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EMCOR Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.62 5.76 4.98 3.76 EPS Actual 5.26 6.32 5.80 5.25 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 2.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of EMCOR Group's Stock

Shares of EMCOR Group were trading at $636.23 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on EMCOR Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding EMCOR Group.

With 6 analyst ratings, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $563.33, indicating a potential 11.46% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comfort Systems USA, AECOM and MasTec, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comfort Systems USA, with an average 1-year price target of $648.6, suggesting a potential 1.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AECOM, with an average 1-year price target of $126.4, suggesting a potential 80.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $190.14, suggesting a potential 70.11% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Comfort Systems USA, AECOM and MasTec are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EMCOR Group Buy 12.68% $722.72M 8.18% Comfort Systems USA Buy 20.05% $509.90M 12.32% AECOM Outperform -4.37% $290.76M 6.39% MasTec Buy 5.99% $311.10M 0.34%

Key Takeaway:

EMCOR Group ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Get to Know EMCOR Group Better

EMCOR Group Inc is a specialty contractor in the United States and a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. Its services are provided to a broad range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries. The company's operating subsidiaries are organized into reportable segments: United States mechanical construction and facilities services, which derives key revenue; United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services; and United Kingdom building services. Geographically, its key revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Insights: EMCOR Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: EMCOR Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: EMCOR Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EMCOR Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EMCOR Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EMCOR Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

